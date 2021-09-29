A new trailer for space combat game Chorus has been uploaded, providing more clarification on what the game is actually about and what players can expect from it.

Players will take control of ace pilot Nara, who has defected from a cult called the Circle and seeks redemption by saving the universe. With her sentient spacecraft Forsaken, players will undertake all manner of missions, battle enemies in dogfights, and solve puzzles to unlock new abilities such as a teleport.

Chorus releases 3 December for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.