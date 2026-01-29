Chris Hemsworth says working with Halle Berry left him starstruck on set

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he was “incredibly intimidated” to be working with Halle Berry on Crime 101, revealing that he sometimes forgot his lines on set in front of her.

The Thor actor stars alongside the Oscar-winning Berry in Bart Layton's crime thriller, which follows an elusive thief (Hemsworth) on his final heist when he crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker (Berry).

At the London premiere on Wednesday (29 January), Hemsworth described Berry as “spell-bounding”, comparing the experience to shooting scenes with Cate Blanchett.

”I'm so enamoured and in awe of what they're doing and them as artists and individuals,” he explained, saying that he would sometimes forget his lines as he was so captivated in her presence.