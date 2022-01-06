Chris Noth has been edited out of the forthcoming And Just Like That finale amid sexual assault allegations against the actor.

TVLine reported that a scene between John James “Mr Big” Preston (Noth) and Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw has been left out of the episode that is scheduled to release on 3 February.

Noth’s character was shockingly killed off in the season premiere of HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival, when Mr Big suffered a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike.

