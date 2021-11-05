Chris Pratt has been accused of throwing shade at his ex-wife Anna Faris, by sharing a post on social media thanking his partner Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter”.

The Hollywood star also shares a son, Jack, with Faris and some of his followers have accused him of being "passive-aggressive" over his child's health issues.

Jack was born prematurely and his parents have previously been told he could be "developmentally disabled".

Pratt is now facing backlash for his social media post.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.