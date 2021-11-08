Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt has been told to "rise above the noise" by his mother-in-law, as the star deals with a social media backlash following a post on Instagram last week. Accompanied by a picture of him and his second wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Pratt wrote that his partner gave her "a gorgeous healthy daughter" - a comment which some fans believed was a "gross" reference to ex-wife Anna Faris and their son Jack, who was born prematurely and has health issues. Mother-in-law Maria Shriver defended Pratt on Instagram and said he was a "great father".