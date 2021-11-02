Chris Pratt has been cast as the voice of Garfield in Sony’s new animated adaptation of the film.

Produced by Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s Alcon Entertainment, the new film will be written by Finding Nemo screenwriter David Reynolds.

Created by Jim Davis, the lasagne-loving cat first appeared in comics in 1978.

A release date for the film hasn’t been announced yet, but it will be available in cinemas globally, except for China.

The Hollywood actor will also portray Super Mario in Illumination Entertainment’s adaptation of the video game franchise.

