Chris Pratt has said it's a "dream come true" to play the video game character Mario in a movie scheduled for release next year. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor will star alongside Charlie Day and Jack Black in the animated film, who play Luigi and Bowser respectively.

Other cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

"It's a-me, I'm Mario ... I'm really excited to announce that I'm going to be the voice of that video game that I dreamed of when I was a kid,” Pratt said on Instagram.