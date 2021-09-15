Chrissy Teigan had "cheek fat" removed from her face, she revealed on social media this week.

The model and TV personality took to Instagram to post a video showcasing the results of her visit to Dr Jason Diamond's clinic for "buccal fat removal".

Sharing her visibly contoured cheeks, Teigan added: "Since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results."

The model, who celebrated 50 days of sobriety earlier this month, expressed she's proud of the procedure's outcome, saying: "I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?"

"No shame in my game."