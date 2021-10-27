Chrissy Teigen is “glad” her online bullying controversy came to light as it made her a “better” person.

Earlier this year, the model issued an apology to Courtney Stodden whom she admitted to cyberbullying and "trolling" the reality TV star in the past.

The US model told Hoda Kotb on The Today show: “There’s that old cliché, like, I’m glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person. There’s always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic”.

