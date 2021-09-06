Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has been sober for 50 consecutive days.

In an Instagram post, the model and internet personality shared a video of herself on a yoga mat to celebrate her “sobriety streak”.

“It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet!” she wrote.

The 35-year-old added that she doesn’t know for certain whether she’ll ever drink again.

Teigen, who opened up about her decision to quit alcohol last year, told her followers that it no longer serves her in “ANY way”.