Christina Applegate carried a cane which had "FU MS" written on the bottom of it at this year's SAG Awards.

The 51-year-old star was accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter to the star-studded event in Californina.

She revealed that it may have been her time attending an awards show as an actor due to her health struggles.

Applegate revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord.

She was up for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series, which was on by Jean Smart.

