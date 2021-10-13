Christopher Biggins has hit out at the decision to make Superman’s son bisexual, suggesting that DC Comics should not “pander to the woke system”.

“Do something original. Don’t take characters who already exist and make them into something they’re not,” he said, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

“I think it’s important that we not pander to the woke system.”

Following the conversation, Biggins has been criticised for his response, as it appeared he was confused about the fact that it is Clark Kent’s son, not Clark Kent himself, who is bisexual.

