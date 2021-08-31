Clickbait isn't a 'comprehensive or intriguing' exploration of the modern world

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent is unimpressed with the new Netflix thriller series Clickbait, bemoaning the lack of ‘comprehensive or intriguing’ explorations of the modern world of social media and protest movements in the latest miniseries to land on the streaming giant.

The series follows a family as the husband and father character is taken hostage and videos from his kidnappers are posted online.

Annabel describes the show as ‘not worth the click’.