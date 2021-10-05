Clint Eastwood has won a $6.1 million lawsuit against a CBD seller he’s since described as an “online scammer”.

The legendary actor, 91, took legal action against Mediatonas UAB for using his name and likeness to promote their products without permission.

A federal judge in California entered a default judgement against the Lithuanian company after they failed to respond to a summons in March.

“I am pleased with the court’s ruling, and believe this judgement sends a powerful message to other online scammers who might try to illegally use someone’s name and reputation to sell their products,” Eastwood said.