Netflix has renewed Cobra Kai for Season 5 ahead of the season four premiere in December.

Production on the new season is set to begin in Atlanta this fall with the karate-filled family dramedy recently earning four Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series.

The Sony-produced show is a sequel series to the popular Karate Kid movies, picking up in modern times amid the competitive world of martial arts in Southern California.

The first three seasons of the series are available to stream via Netflix now.