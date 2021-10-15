The Empire State Building in New York lit up with bright colours on Thursday night as Coldplay announced their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

Flashing shades of blue, green, purple, orange and red were projected onto the spire of the building, which often lights up to celebrate special events.

The tour will mark Coldplay’s first-ever show in Costa Rica. The band will also play dates in the US, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and the UK.

