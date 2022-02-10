Coleen Rooney states ‘I’ve moved on’ from husband Wayne’s infidelity

Coleen Rooney has acknowledged husband Wayne Rooney’s repeated cheating.

But despite stating his infidelity is “not acceptable”, the mum-of-four added that “I forgive him”.

Coleen, 35, and other half Wayne, 36, have been together for nearly 20 years, after meeting on a council estate.

They’ve gone on to become multi-millionaires together, but their relationship has been plagues with various reports of Wayne’s affairs.

Speaking on GMB today whilst stood beside Wayne, Coleen said: “I’ve moved on, I’ve forgiven.

“If it comes up, we talk about it, I haven’t got the anger that I did at the time.”

