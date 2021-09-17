Painting game Colors Live! has launched on Nintendo Switch, alongside a final trailer.

A sequel to Colors! 3D, the game essentially acts as a digital sketch pad and paint canvas.

According to the trailer, Colors Live! comes with a variety of training classes to help players improve their art skills.

A pressure-sensitive SonarPen is also available, which can be fully customized to change stroke thickness and opacity.

There is also an online gallery, allowing users to create and upload their artwork online and share them with others.