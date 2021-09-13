Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a fight on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet seeing security guards attempt to separate them, a video has shown.

McGregor is being held back by security guards before taking a swing at the 31-year-old musician.

As the UFC star moves to get closer to the singer, Kelly was rapidly pulled away by guards.

According to TMZ, McGregor was reportedly trying to ask Kelly for a photograph together, but the musician denied his request.

The situation escalated when the musician’s security “pushed” the sportsman away.