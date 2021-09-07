When Control was released for the PlayStation 5, it’s free next-gen upgrade was only available to those who bought the Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4, meaning those who bought the standard edition had no choice but to double-dip for the PS5 version. The decision was met with backlash from fans and now Neil Ralley, president of publisher 505 Games, has admitted they didn’t handle the situation as well as they could have.

Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, Ralley explains what led to the original decision and is confident they will handle it better with future titles like Ghostrunner and Assetto Corsa.