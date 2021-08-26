Coronation Street viewers believe a character uttered the word "f**king" during an episode of the popular ITV soap on Wednesday night. In the scene, Rovers bartender Daisy Midgeley can be seen chatting to stepmother Jenny about an earlier incident in the pub.

After snapping at the landlady, Daisy replied: "Sorry, I'm just angry at myself because I was too busy flipping working to hear what it was all about." Fans think Daisy had instead muttered "f**king" during the interaction, instead of "flipping". ITV have not commented on the scene at the time of writing.