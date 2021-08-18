Channel 4 has issued an apology after the homophobic slur “p***ter” was broadcast during an episode of the long-running quiz show Countdown .

The word was given as one of the contestant’s answers as the seven-letter slur was broadcasted uncensored with viewers taking to social media to complain that it should’ve been edited out.

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “The airing of the word was an error of judgment and it does not align with our values and we apologize for any offence caused.”