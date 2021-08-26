Covent Garden has been fitted with a new light installation designed to "bring joy, positivity and a sense of magic" to visitors. Designed by Chila Burman, the display can be seen in the Market Building, with the artwork inspired by Burman's Hindu Punjabi heritage. As part of the installation, Covent Garden will donate £1 to the LGBTQ+ charity the Albert Kennedy Trust for every photo taken and posted to Instagram with the hashtag, #CoventGardenInRainbows.

Commenting on the "kaleidoscopic" artwork, which is in place until October, Burman said it will be "totally different to anything displayed at Covent Garden before".