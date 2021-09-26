Netflix has revealed the opening title sequence for its live-action adaptation of critically acclaimed anime Cowboy Bebop, which debuts on November 19.

The memorable opening credits score is composed by Yoko Kanno, who also composed the original anime series, with the live-action show including new compositions by the legendary composer.

The jazzy opening has been recreated almost shot for shot from the original 90’s anime with it giving us a glimpse at what to expect from the sci-fi show.

The adaptation stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.