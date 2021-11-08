Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood expresses his disappointment about the result of this week’s show.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty found himself in a surprise dance-off with social media star Tilly Ramsay.

When co-host Tess Daly asked Revel Horwood who he would like to save, he said: “Firstly, I wouldn’t have put these couples in the bottom.

"That’s just me personally, but seeing they are there and I’ve got to choose, I’m finding it really difficult tonight and this isn’t like me.”

The judge went on to save Ms Ramsay and her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzman.

