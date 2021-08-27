Craig Revel Horwood and James Jordan joined Coleen Nolan and Denise Welch for a ‘Loose Women and Men’ special show.

The panel were discussing whether they find it easy to be thick-skinned.

Horwood stated that he had a ‘dealing’ with actress Patsy Palmer early in his TV career.

The pair had clashed in 2005 and Horwood described Palmer as a “scrubber in a puffa jacket”.

“I did feel sorry because her kids were being bullied at school because of what I said. I was actually, at the time, talking about her character on Eastenders, not her personally. I felt awful about that.”