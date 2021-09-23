Valve has released new DLC for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in the form of Operation Riptide. By purchasing the operation pass, players gain access to a wealth of new content and gameplay changes.

Aside from new maps and weapon skins, one big change is the option for much shorter competitive matches. Normally, competitive matches run until a team has won 16 rounds, but the shorter option bumps it down to nine rounds. A new Riot Shield weapon has been included as well. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is available on PC via Steam.