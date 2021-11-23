WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy states that ‘nothing makes me howl with laughter quite like Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

Larry David’s modern classic comedy series has returned for an eleventh season. In this outing, Larry has written a show about his childhood but attempts to get the show made are scuppered by Larry’s petty squabbles with streaming services.

Jacob hails the return of ‘one of the greatest shows of all time’.