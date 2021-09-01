Members of the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 modding community have been hired by CD Projekt Red itself to work on Cyberpunk 2077. They will not only work on official mod support for the game, but will also help with fixing bugs. This was announced via the modding community Discord by a prominent modder named Traderian, who will be joined by Blumster, Nightmarea, and rfuzzo.

Cyberpunk 2077 was widely criticised when it launched in December 2020 due to it being plagued with various bugs, but it has since received multiple patches and hotfixes.