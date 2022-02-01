Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen release seemingly imminent

A new leak has suggested fans won’t have long to wait for the next-gen release of Cyberpunk 2077.

The PS5 version of the sci-fi action game has been spotted in the PlayStation network backend along with brand new cover art showing the main character.

The next-gen editions of the games were originally scheduled to release in 2021 but in October the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of both Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projects other game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were delayed to 2022.

