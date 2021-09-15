The latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch is now available and it brings numerous gameplay and visual fixes.

Some examples include fixing a bug where the base version of an item wouldn't be removed from the inventory after upgrading it and one where roads wouldn't look wet after it had rained.

The patch is available across all platforms and a full breakdown of what it fixes, including those related to specific quests, can be found on the official website. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.