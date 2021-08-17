CD Project Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is no longer the top-selling PlayStation 4 title on the PlayStation Store after being reinstated six months after it was pulled from sale due to its buggy launch state.

Previously being the best-selling game of June, the action RPG has dropped out of the top twenty entirely with Fifa 21 and F1 2021 overtaking the charts.

The much-hyped game returned to the PSN store in June after it was taken off on December 17th, 2020 after unacceptable performance issues on consoles with Sony offering refunds.