Cyndi Lauper spoke out about women’s rights as she presented the best pop award at VMA’s last night.

Standing on stage, Lauper told the crowd: “I won a Moonperson at the very first VMAs in 1984.

“Things are very different now, yeah girl’s still want to have fun,” the singer added. referencing her 1983 song.

“But we also want to have funds, equal pay, control over our bodies, you know, fundamental rights.”

Lauper’s speech appears to have been targeted towards Texas’ new restrictive abortion law, which prohibits most abortions after six weeks and does not make exceptions for pregnancies from incest or rape.