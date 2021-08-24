DaBaby returned to the stage at Hot 97’s Summer Jam for the first time since stirring controversy over homophobic remarks.

The Rockstar hitmaker took to the stage and discussed the controversy over his homophobic remarks at a music festival last month and offered a mea culpa, telling the crowd he “never, ever meant to offend anybody.”

During a video montage at the gig, he said Hot 97 “allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash.”