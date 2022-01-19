Dairylea ad banned over two girls eating while hanging upside down

An advert featuring two girls hanging upside down while eating Dairylea cheese triangles has been banned following complaints that it could encourage unsafe behaviour.

The video on demand ad, seen on ITV Hub All 4 and My 5 in August, showed the girls hanging upside down from a football goal before one opened the cheese snack and ate it.

Some 14 viewers complained that the advert condoned or encouraged unsafe behaviour that could be dangerous for children to emulate.

