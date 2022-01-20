James Corden offers Dakota Johnson his jacket to cover up her legs on show

James Corden offers Dakota Johnson his jacket to cover up her legs on Late Late Show after making an appearance in a red mini-dress.

The 50 Shades of Grey actress quipped about her raunchy screen past during her appearance on Wednesday's edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Appearing self-conscious, the 32-year-old attempted to cover her thighs with her hands while crossing her legs on the sofa.

"Are you okay? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?" the British host asks.

"I'm okay. It's nothing nobody hasn't already seen," Ms Johnson quips.

