Dan Aykroyd has criticised comedy that hurts others, labelling it “easy laughs”.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Spies Like Us star said: “There is enough range in humour where you don’t have to go scatological and you don’t have to go pulling any divisive cards to get a laugh.”

Ackroyd also hit out at the type of comedy that can cause harm: “Stay away from the offensive material that should be rightly canceled for its hurtfulness.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here