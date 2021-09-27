Daniel Craig has recalled breaking Dave Bautista’s nose on the set of the James Bond film Spectre.Speaking during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show ahead of the much-anticipated release of No Time To Die, the 007 actor also admitted to running away in fear after the mistake.“He’s a big guy, a professional wrestler. You really wouldn’t mess with him. I threw this punch, hit him on the nose and heard this crack. I went ‘oh god no’ and ran away!” Craig said.“I thought he was going to come after me, but he was so sweet.”