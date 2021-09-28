Daniel Craig says leaving the 007 franchise is “bittersweet” as he walks the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on what will be his final appearance as James Bond.

The actor was happy the film can be celebrated in the traditional ways of a premiere and being watched in cinemas, following more than a year of postponements due to Covid-19.

Mr Craig urged the actor who replaces him in the role to “make it your own”.

“Be brilliant, take it somewhere wonderful,” he added.