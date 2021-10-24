Daniel Craig has spoken out about the social media abuse he received after first being cast as OO7.

The actor dazzled our screens as James Bond for the first time back in 2006, but claims social media trolls didn't make it easy for him.

Despite reading unfavourable posts about himself, the No Time To Die actor says he doesn't regret it.

"I'm glad I did it. It was painful to do but I kind of read everything and just thought, 'well, there's not much I could do about that'," he told SiriusXM.

