Daniel Craig has recalled how he used to ‘lock himself in and close the curtains’ as he struggled to cope with the fame attached to secret agent James Bond.

The British actor is to play the suave spy one more in No Time To Die and admitted he felt ‘physically and mentally under siege’ after first landing the role in October 2005.

Speaking in Apple TV+ documentary Being James Bond he said: “My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden. I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land.”