Daniel Craig said it’s “not” his problem who the next James Bond will be, during an awkward interview exchange with an Australian reporter at the world premiere of No Time To Die.

On Tuesday night, while making an appearance at the premiere in London, the 53-year-old actor was asked whether he was going to miss portraying the MI6 intelligence officer to which he replied with “I don’t know how much I’ll miss this”.

The journalist then asked Craig whether he had “any preference” as to who should replace him as Bond, drawing out another point-blank response: “Not my problem”.