Daniel Craig hopes the long-awaited release of No Time To Die will provide a boost for the cinema industry, following closures forced by the pandemic.

The James Bond film - which will be Craig's last - arrives in cinemas this week. It was initially due for release in April 2020.

"I believe in cinema, it's the job I do and having this film come out right now, hopefully [it gives] the industry some sort of boost," the 007 star said.

"Cinema is here to stay as far as I'm concerned, if we can help in some way I'll be very happy."