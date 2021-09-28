James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said the search for Daniel Craig’s successor will begin next year.

After 15 years in the role, the British actor will be stepping down as 007 following the imminent release of the much-delayed No Time to Die on September 30th.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 Today program, Mrs. Broccoli said: “We want Daniel [Craig] to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

Craig first portrayed the spy in the 2006 film Casino Royale and continued to portray the cinematic legend in a total of five movies.