Bond should not be played by a woman, says Daniel Craig

Bond actor Daniel Craig has said the popular spy should not be played by a woman, as rumours continue to circulate over who will succeed him as the next 007. Craig, who is due to make his final appearance as the character in No Time To Die next month, made the comments in an interview with Radio Times ahead of the film's release.

"Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman," he said.