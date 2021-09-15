The long-awaited Darkest Dungeon 2 has been confirmed to be launching as an early access title on 26 October. As reported by Eurogamer, the Gothic horror RPG sequel will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, albeit only temporarily. It releasing in early access isn’t too surprising as the first Darkest Dungeon from 2015 did the exact same thing.

Developer Red Hook Games hasn’t said much about the sequel since it was announced in 2019. All that’s known so far is that it will have a stylised 3D presentation and significantly tuned-up combat.