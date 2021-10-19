Dave Bautista almost cried when he was cast in Dune

Hollywood actor Dave Bautista "almost broke down" when he was cast in Dune because he’d been pursuing a part in the film for some time, and is good friends with director Denis Villeneuve .

However, Bautista said he didn’t want to “capitalise” on his friendship with Villeneuve, so pursued the role in the way any actor looking to get a part would do so.

Bautista said: “I kept asking my agent, ‘When auditions would become available? When are they going to release these roles?’”