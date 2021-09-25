Marvel actor and former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista have adopted a neglected puppy who needed surgery after she was found with a metal chain embedded in her neck.

The Dune actor heard about the neglected pup from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and took to Instagram to offer an award to anyone who had solid leads on who abused the poor pup.

The Hollywood action star welcomed the pup into his home stating: “I’d like to introduce you to the newest member of my family, she is now a Bautista, she will never be abused again in her life.”