Dave Chappelle has shown support for JK Rowling after discussing the writer’s comments about the transgender community.

In standup special The Closer, the 48-year-old comedian said he “agrees” that “gender is a fact”, as he discussed how the Harry Potter author had been branded a “Terf” (Trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

Chappelle said: “They cancelled JK Rowling. She said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as s***, they started calling her a Terf… I’m Team Terf. Gender is a fact.”

The US comedian claimed he does not have any issue with the trans community, nor does he think “trans women aren’t women”.