Dave Chappelle says he’s willing to meet with Netflix employees amid protests over his recent comedy special.

Netflix employees organized a walkout earlier this week in protest of jokes Chappelle made about transgender people in his most recent special, The Closer.

An unidentified representative told TMZ: “Dave stands by his art: no more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together. The streets are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure the communities will come together.”